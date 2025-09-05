Forage maize crops set to be harvested in Co. Kilkenny next week

Weather permitting, forage maize crops grown under plastic in the Co. Kilkenny area will be harvested next week.

“Yield potential and crop quality are equally good,” confirmed Kilmanagh-based Edward Delahunty.

“Crops grown under plastic are considerably more advanced than those established on bare soil.

“It has been an amazing year for maize. I have never seen cobs reach maturing while the plants themselves remained fully green.

“This means that starch, metabolisable energy and digestibility levels of the silages made over the coming weeks will be excellent.”

Another first for 2025 has been the development of two cobs of equal maturity within many maize crops.

Delahunty explained. “This is another reflection of just good the growing conditions for maize have been this year.

“In some cases, we are seeing three cobs develop on maize plants.”

Maize crops not grown under plastic will not be harvested until the beginning of October.

“But, here again, the yield potential is excellent,” Delahunty stressed.

According to the Kilkenny-based grower, the experience of growing forage maize in 2025 will encourage farmers to grow larger acreages of the crop next year.

He told Agriland: “There is tremendous uncertainty right now regarding the potential in the likes of spring barley and gluten-free oats over the coming years. And this reality will be factored into the rotations I follow in 2026 and beyond.

“In contrast, there is a growing demand for forage maize right across the country.

"This factor alone will encourage tillage farmers to see the crop as a mainstream option into the future.”

With regard to fodder beet, Edward Delahunty is predicting a harvest date of around the first week of October.

“I could sell any amount of beet right now,” he confirmed.

“Many farmers in dry areas of the country could be short of winter fodder over the coming months.

“Some of my crops came under a lot of stress during the dry spell. But the return of the rain has really turned things around."

According to Delahunty, beet is a "very consistent crop" that will perform well, regardless of the weather.

He said: "During dry spells, the large tap roots can extend down deep into the soil to source out whatever moisture is available.

“As is the case with maize, there is a strong demand from both dairy and beef farmers for good quality fodder beet.

“And they will not be disappointed this year.”