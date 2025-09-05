Pilot audits on proposed new farm standards due to end this month

Bord Bia is expecting pilot audits based on proposed new farm standards to be completed before the end of this month.

Bord Bia is currently working on updating the standards for beef, lamb and dairy farms.

According to the Irish Food Board, the draft new criteria aims to better reflect what is happening on Irish farms, support access to key export markets, and help ensure Irish produce remains competitive on the world stage.

The proposed updates also seek to make audits more streamlined and practical for farmers.

The draft new criteria has been developed in conjunction with Technical Advisory Committees (TACs).

These committees are made up of representatives from industry, farm organisations and research and regulatory organisations.

A spokesperson for Bord Bia told Agriland that trained auditors are currently carrying out pilot audits on a range of nominated farms.

"Feedback from the pilot audit farmers is being collected after each audit, in line with the process agreed with stakeholders.

Related Stories

"This feedback will then be considered at the next meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee, which will be scheduled once all feedback has been gathered.

"The feedback will help discussions with the Technical Advisory Committee on necessary amendments to the draft standard.

"A final copy of the standard will be prepared for agreement once this process is complete," the spokesperson added.