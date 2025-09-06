Survey: Fewer than 1 in 14 people think pet grief is taken seriously

A survey undertaken by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) on pet grief has shown that most people do not feel supported after losing a beloved pet.

The RSPCA feel people need more support to deal with "heartbreaking" pet bereavement, and the animal cruelty society has joined forces with TV presenter, Matt Johnson to help those suffering from the pain of losing a pet.

According to the RSPCA, the new survey from the charity revealed fewer than one in 14 (6.9%) of respondents believe pet grief is taken seriously enough by society.

The results also showed the majority of respondents (57.8%) feel a stigma exists around pet grief, while most of those affected admit to hiding their grief (57.1%), or being unable to find support (56.7%).

Johnson, a keen mental health advocate and RSPCA Ambassador, lost his own dog Alan in April of this year.

Alan was adopted by Johnson in 2020. Explaining how the loss of his pet affected him, Johnson said: "Alan was my boy, my companion, and my best friend.

"Losing him has been one of the hardest experiences of my entire life. For me, the grief has been as traumatic as any human loss I have experienced.

"And while not everyone will understand that, it is why I have had to give it the same processes and energy as a human bereavement.

Johnson highlighted that pets are often "a huge part" of people's lives.

"Alan was a constant through good times and bad, and our bond felt unbreakable," he said.

"His loss has left a massive physical void - popping to the pub or coffee shop without him isn't as fun any more."

The broadcaster and animal welfare campaigner, who according to the RSPCA has been an ambassador with the charity for 10 years, is urging people going through a similar bereavement to speak up and get support.

Johnson noted that to recover from the loss of Alan, he had to prioritise his self-care.

He said: "I've had therapy, and been open about my struggles with my friends.

"There has been sadness and anger, but if there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it's that people need to take pet loss seriously.

"That's why I'm so supportive of the RSPCA's Not Just a Pet campaign. There's so many great resources on the RSPCA website that remind people they do not have to go through this process alone."

According to the RSPCA, Johnson is one of countless owners across the country who grapple with pet loss each year, but the RSPCA fears this grief is too often not taken seriously enough.

The charity hopes its online toolkit will help bring about societal change - including helping those who are bereaved to feel supported and less alone; and helping wider society to take pet grief seriously.

The online toolkit - which is available on the RSPCA's website - offers guidance, advice, and tools on navigating pet loss, including:

How to cope with pet loss;

Saying goodbye to your pet;

Supporting people around you who have lost a pet.

Senior In Memory manager at the RSPCA, Jo Deadman explained that pet grief is "real" and deserves to be "seen, supported, and spoken about".

He added: ""For a huge number of pet owners, just like Matt, their companion is rightly regarded as a member of their family - and the pain of losing them can be deeply intense, and heartbreaking.

Related Stories

"At the RSPCA, we know pets aren’t just pets, they’re often our best friends and our family. Results of our recent survey show how difficult losing them can be, yet many feel society doesn’t take pet grief seriously enough.

“That's why we've launched our Not Just A Pet campaign, including a new online toolkit, supporting all of those experiencing pet grief to feel seen and heard: and providing resources we hope will prove a lifeline for those mourning the loss of a beloved pet."

The RSPCA has also launched a new event - titled 'Walk to Remember' - giving the public an opportunity to proactively remember a beloved pet.

The event will take place on National Pet Memorial Day on Sunday, September 14 - and those wishing to remember a pet can sign up online, and complete the walk anywhere they wish.