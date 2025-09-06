New QUB degree courses aim to meet NI veterinary and agri-science needs

The School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) has launched two new degree programmes: BSc (Hons) Veterinary Biosciences; and BSc (Hons) in Agricultural Sciences.

These full-time, three-year programmes will be available from September 2026 and respond to growing demand for skilled professionals in veterinary science, animal health, and agriculture.

Specifically, they offer a science-based curriculum that blends theoretical knowledge with practical experience.

The veterinary biosciences programme is a first-of-its-kind in Northern Ireland.

It will provide a comprehensive understanding of the biology underpinning veterinary medicine.

(l-r): John McLenaghan, deputy president, Ulster Farmers' Union; Dr. Sam Strain, Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland; Prof. Iliais Kyriazakis, QUB; and Susan Cunningham, Northern Ireland Veterinary Association

Designed to equip students with a diverse set of relevant, core transferrable skills, the programme offers dynamic, research-led education at the intersection of animal health, welfare, disease, and biomedical science.

Developed in collaboration with senior veterinarians and industry partners, students will have the opportunity to explore the biology of agricultural, companion, and wildlife animal species, acquiring practical experience and a detailed knowledge of animal science.

A Master’s level (MSci) option will also be available for those wishing to pursue advanced study.

Alongside this, the university is also launching a new BSc in agricultural science. This is a full-time course built to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving global agri-food sector.

Developed in consultation with industry experts, employers, and academic leaders, the programme will blend core scientific principles with cutting-edge technologies and best practices.

It is designed to provide students with the critical thinking, practical expertise, and strategic insight needed to succeed in one of the world’s most important and fast-changing industries.

The programme aims to equip students with a suitable starting point for diverse career pathways across the life sciences, with the over-arching ‘One Health’ theme aligning to careers encompassing animal, human and environmental sciences, including roles in veterinary diagnostics, biomedical research, animal health industries, public health, or science communication.

Both degrees offer the option to integrate a professional studies year, giving students the opportunity to apply their learning in real-world environments, whether locally or internationally, and to build professional networks, gain workplace experience, and develop key career skills in management and leadership.

Head of the School for Biological Sciences at QUB, Prof. Nigel Scollan, welcomed the establishment of the new degrees.

He said: “This is an extremely positive and significant development for the university and for Northern Ireland.

"These courses will provide new degree-level opportunities for students and provide excellent foundations for careers in veterinary science, agriculture, animal health, research, and policy.”

John McLenaghan, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers Union, agreed with the QUB professor.

McLenaghan said: “This is a major boost for the agricultural and veterinary sectors in Northern Ireland, given the pressing need to develop science-based solutions to the many challenges facing these sectors at present.”