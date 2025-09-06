FSAI: Spinach and baby leaf products recalled due to listeria

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed the recall of various batches of baby spinach and mixed baby leaf products due to the detection of listeria monocytogenes.

The authority said the affected products produced by Garden of Eden include baby spinach in 100g, 200g and 500g packs with the batch codes: F2776 and F2786.

The recall also applies to Garden of Eden mixed baby leaf 100g and 500g packs.

These implicated products have the following batch codes: 0805B, 0805P, 0805R and 0805Y.

Source: FSAI

Retailers are being requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers/distributors are also being asked to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

The FSAI said that consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches, while caterers should not use the products covered by the recall.

Source: FSAI

According to the FSAI, symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.