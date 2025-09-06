Chinese tariffs will cause 'serious damage' to EU pig sector

Copa Cogeca said it strongly regrets the decision by Chinese authorities to impose preliminary anti-dumping tariffs on EU pork exports.

China yesterday (Friday, September 5) announced new duties on imports from a range of EU pig processors, including a number of Irish companies.

The country's Ministry of Commerce said the tariffs are part of its anti-dumping investigation into EU pork and pork by-products.

That investigation has been part of wider trade tensions over the last year or so that also concerns EU dairy products and Chinese electric vehicles.

The tariff will be set at 62.4% for most EU pig exporters, but there is a list of companies (which includes four Irish companies), that will pay a lower rate.

The Irish companies listed include Rosderra; Dawn Pork and Bacon; Staunton Foods; and McCarren Meat (part of Kepak).

Copa Cogeca, the umbrella group representing European farmers and cooperatives, warned that the EU pigmeat sector faces a "serious blow" from the Chinese tariff decision.

"EU pigmeat producers do not engage in anti-dumping practices and have fully cooperated with the investigation and all requests from the Chinese authorities.

"At this stage, a full analysis of the measures is not yet possible, but their impact will undoubtedly cause serious damage to European pig producers, particularly in those member states most active on the Chinese market," the group said.

Copa Cogeca said that companies that collaborated with the investigation, originating from the EU top pork exporting countries to China, received lower duties ranging from 15.6% to 32.7%, while all others received a 62.4% duty.

The organisation said this "pressure" follows the further opening of EU markets for US pork products.

Reacting to the announcement, Antonio Tavares, chair of Copa-Cogeca’s Working Party on Pigmeat, said:

“It is unacceptable that European pigmeat producers are being forced to pay the price for political trade disputes.

"These measures only serve to strengthen our global competitors while weakening EU producers.

"The European Commission must urgently rethink its trade policy and ensure that the farming sector is not treated as a bargaining chip in international negotiations."

Copa Cogeca has called on the EU to address this matter "with the utmost urgency" to ensure that European pig producers are "not left bearing the burden of wider trade disputes".