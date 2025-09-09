Irish Limousin Cattle Society appoints interim operation manager

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has appointed council member Brendan Curtin as interim operation manager.

The society had advertised for the position of breed secretary in July but were unable to successfully fill the role.

The society said: "The ongoing operational demands of the society remain significant.

"Over the past two years, much of this workload has been carried out by council members on a voluntary basis. While we are extremely grateful for their dedication, this approach is not sustainable.

"With the support of an external HR professional, we explored several options to address this issue. One such option was to appoint someone on an interim basis to ensure continuity of operations."

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society said that council member Brendan Curtin had agreed to step into the operation manager position on an interim basis.

The society expressed its hopes that Curtin will provide support and leadership throughout the duration of the role.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society said: "We thank Brendan for stepping into this important role and for his continued commitment to the Society.

"His experience and understanding of our operations will be invaluable."

Separately, the society's south-west and Cork clubs held their third biennial heifer sale on Saturday (September 6), in Roscrea Mart.

According to the Irish Limousin Cattle Society, the event was a great success with 34 heifers on offer, reaching a top price of €10,000 and an average price of €4,790.

Topping the prices was Knockcoolkeare Violet, a Plumtree Fantastic daughter from Michael Roche’s herd in Mountcollins, Co. Limerick.

Born in November 2024, Violet had a busy showing season, winning first prize in her class at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore.

Her other titles included Champion at Middleton Show, Reserve at Cork Show, and Reserve Champion MAS All Ireland Interbreed Calf 2025. She also won the High Replacement Index class at Limerick Show.