Factory quotes: Prices cut but still €2.30/kg above September 2024

This week's factory quotes sees most outlets move to reduce their price offers for all types of cattle.

This is the second consecutive week prices have been cut, but base price still remains approximately €2.30/kg above the same week of last year.

In early September 2024, steer base price was at €5.00/kg on the grid, versus today where the week is starting with steer price at €7.30/kg on the grid.

Most procurement staff acknowledged there are cattle pre-booked in for this week at the higher price rates from last week, but said that the current offers will set into the trade as the week progresses.

This week, steers are being quoted at €7.30/kg on the grid, with heifers being quoted at €7.35-€7.40/kg on the grid.

These offers are down 20c/kg from the peak price offers in August.

The price drops come at a time when winter beef finishers are moving out to begin buying cattle to fill sheds for winter beef finishing - a system which tends to be more costly than finishing cattle over the summer months.

Base quotes for 'U3' steers and heifers in Northern Ireland this week are ranging from £6.24-£6.38/kg - the same price as last week, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Cows are being quoted at up to €7.30/kg for 'U' grades. 'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.20/kg this week.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €7.00, with €7.10/kg being quoted in cases for the stronger 'O+' cows.

'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.80-€6.90/kg.

According to the LMC, in Northern Ireland, quotes for 'O+3' grade cows this week are ranging from £5.20-£5.40/kg.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.70 and €7.60/kg for 'U' and 'R' grade bulls respectively.

'O' and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.40/kg and €7.30/kg respectively. Some outlets are up to 20c/kg below these rates on bull price offers for this week.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.30/kg on the grid this week.