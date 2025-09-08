Clare TD to hold farm event examining the future of farming

Co. Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney has teamed up with local organisations to hold a farm conference that will look at the future of farming and the challenges facing generational farm families.

The conference will be held on Friday, September 12 from 9:00a.m to 2:00p.m at Hotel Woodstock in Ennis.

Deputy Cooney has partnered with the Clare branches of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA), the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), and Macra na Feirme for the event which is titled 'Farming in Clare: What the Future Holds?'.

The opening panel will be feature the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon; general secretary of the ICMSA, John Enright; Munster regional chair of the IFA, Conor O’Leary; ICSA, Hugh Farrell; and national president of Macra na Feirme, Josephine O’Neill.

The discussion, titled 'Farming: Success and Succession', is set to examine the pressures and opportunities involved in sustaining farm businesses across generations.

Heydon said: “Generational renewal is one of the most critical challenges facing Irish agriculture.

"Farm families are the backbone of our rural economy, and we need to ensure that younger farmers are supported to build viable and sustainable businesses.”

Heydon said he is anticipating the upcoming report of the Commission on Generational Renewal, stating that it will guide future policies.

The minister added that he is also looking forward to meeting the Clare farming community and hearing their opinions.

A second panel will be made up of MEP Seán Kelly; Lúnasa Farm's Nick McCarthy; Melody Farm Eggs Joe Melody; agricultural solicitor Aisling Meehan; and past chair of Veterinary Ireland Conor Geraghty.

The panel labeled 'Redefining a Successful Farm in 2045' will discuss how farming is evolving in terms of profitability, innovation, and sustainability.

(l-r) Geraldine Gregan; Aoibhinn O'Dwyer; Micheál O’Dwyer, chair of Clare ICMSA; Joe Cooney TD; and Catríona Power, Clare Macra Na Feirme. Source: Joe Cooney

The conference will also feature presentations on the SCEENE Project on the Loop Head Peninsula in West Clare, and by the head of Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation at Teagasc, Laurence Shalloo.

Related Stories

Deputy Cooney hopes that the conference will provide a platform for Clare farmers to discuss succession planning, farm viability, and the future of rural communities.

He said: “I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by farm families and of the importance of the agricultural sector for our county.

"This event presents an opportunity for Clare farmers to come together with leading experts and national and European policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities throughout the county.

The Co. Clare TD extended an open invitation to all, stating that the event is free, but asked people to register online prior to attending.