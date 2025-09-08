EU cattle numbers fall by over 7 million head in past decade

The number of cattle in the EU has fallen by over 7 million head in the past decade, according to figures presented at a recent Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) meeting.

Speaking at the IFA Ulster/North Leinster regional meeting, which took place at the Errigal Hotel in Cootehill, Co. Cavan on Wednesday, September 3, IFA chief economist Tadhg Buckley said that the EU cattle numbers are "absolutely collapsing".

He presented a slide in his presentation at the event on both Irish and EU cattle numbers from 2015 to 2024.

The data shows that since 2015, Irish cattle numbers are down over 100,000 head while EU cattle numbers are down by over 7 million head.

To put the fall in EU cattle numbers into context, in June of this year, there were just over 6.9 million cattle in Ireland.

This would suggest that the total EU cattle herd has fallen by a number greater that the total current Irish cattle population in the past decade.

Commenting on the factors that are driving this drop in cattle numbers, Buckley said he believes the lack of supply in the dairy sector is primarily due to regulation and in the beef industry is primarily due to income.

He acknowledged that regulation is also a factor impacting beef supply.

Buckley said: "The average full time beef farmer last year made around €20,000, the average industrial wage is €48,000.

"I was taken aback by the fall in EU cattle numbers. I didn't think the figure had fallen by as much and I don't see that trend reversing any time soon unless there's a huge change in attitude in the EU."

"When you see the way they're going about CAP reform and nitrates, I'm not sure they're listening."

The meeting was well attended by IFA members from across the region. Other speakers on the night included IFA president Francie Gorman as well as IFA director general Damien McDonald.

The meeting was IFA Ulster/North Leinster regional chair Frank Brady's last regional meeting as chair, and the speakers thanked him for his efforts over the years and wished him well.