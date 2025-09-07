DAFM tender seeks quotes for various EID readers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently seeking quotes for electronic identification (EID) readers.

According to tender documents, the department is inviting quotes for 36 tag stick readers readers under the first lot.

There is a provision for further optional purchases of up to 34 additional stick readers over the lifetime fo the proposed contract.

In the second lot, DAFM invites quotes for 16 EID microchip handheld readers, with the provision for further optional purchases of up to 20 of these readers.

The department said the EID tag stick readers must meet the following essential requirements:

Must be capable of reading all type of half duplex (HDX) and full duplex (FDX-B) transponders, ear tags and bolus (compatible to ISO standard 11784/5);

Software compatibility with Windows 10;

Must be capable of reading all digits on National Sheep Identification System (NSIS) approved tags;

Must be capable of reading all digits on bovine identification tags as approved for the Irish bovine identification and traceability system;

Must have blue-tooth capability for the transfer of EID number;

Include a carry case;

Reading distance must be a minimum of 12cm;

Minimum memory of 10,000 tags required;

The EID stick reader must have a minimum total length of 60cm.

The department outlined that the EID microchip handheld readers must also be compatible to ISO standard 11784/5.

These readers must be capable of reading all digits on equine microchips and have a minimum reading distance of 20cm.

The maximum device length must be below 20cm and have a minimum memory of 10,000 microchips.

The total estimated value of the 24-month contract is €140,000, excluding VAT. The deadline for the receipt of tenders is 5:00p.m on September 30, 2025.

The department introduced mandatory electronic identification (EID) of cattle from July 2022, following a consultation process with stakeholders.

This means that all bovines born on, or after, July 1, 2022 must be identified with two official identification tags, one of which contains an electronic component.

DAFM said that the decision to move forward with mandatory electronic tagging of bovines was made to enhance and future-proof the bovine identification system.

The department extended the use of EID to all sheep in 2018.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon recently launched a new booklet entitled ‘All you need to know about Equine Identification and Traceability’.

Its objective is to support horse owners and keepers and all involved in the equine sector in meeting their legal obligations in relation to traceability.