Groups urged to make the most of Lingaun Loop pilot bus service

The free Lingaun Loop bus service has been 99.7% reliable and almost three quarters of people using the loop service close to the Kilkenny/Tipperary border are locals, a new report has shown.

According to an action research interim report commissioned by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, passenger numbers on board the service have grown steadily since it was first introduced in late May as a pilot project.

The data comes as the 16-seater, pilot minibus service enters its final month of operation.

Active retirement, walking, and hiking groups are being encouraged to get on board and make the most of the service before it ceases at the end of September.

Many such groups have previously identified expensive bus hire as a barrier to organising excursions for their members.

The Lingaun Loop bus service is managed by LocalLink Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow (LLCKW) and links in with existing bus services from Waterford, Tipperary, and Kilkenny.

The minibus operates a clockwise loop that is broadly bounded by Tullahought and Killamery in Co. Kilkenny, and Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan in Co. Tipperary.

The service has been operating five loops a day, seven days a week, from 9:00am until 6:00pm. Places on board are offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Declan Rice, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) CEO, urged anyone from the region who has not already used the service to avail of it during September.

With schools back, he urged those interested in walking, hiking and history or smaller active retirement groups to avail of the opportunity to explore the region car-free and stop off at their leisure.

New bus and bus stop branding has been introduced, along with timetable tweaks to make it even more user-friendly.

He also encouraged those visiting counties Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford during the month to make sure they hop on board and explore the captivating Lingaun Valley free of charge.

“We are very thankful to everyone who has worked together to ensure this pilot project has been a success, particularly Lingaun Valley Tourism and businesses along the route," the CEO said.

“We’ve just one more month to go and we want everyone, be they hoteliers, guesthouse owners, bar and restaurant staff and anyone who chats to visitors to the region to encourage people to use the service, explore the walks, hikes, historic landmarks, scenery and magic of the Lingaun Valley car-free."

Rice said that interim report findings compiled by transport expert, Brendan Finn, based on survey cards filled out by passengers, showed that while passenger numbers through from weeks 1 to 5 were generally stable, at lower levels, weeks 6 through 10 showed growth of 87%.

He said: “As we enter the final weeks of the pilot, we really want people to pull out all the stops so we can prove that this service is viable into the future and hopefully secure funding to make it permanent."

Windgap proved to be one of the most popular stops on the Lingaun Loop this summer. The village has woodland, a lake, a heritage centre, and a community-run café.

Related Stories

For the month of September, the Lingaun Loop is adding an extra stop at the Windgap Lakeside tea rooms. The bus will no longer stop at Ahenny, where demand for the service was found to be low.

The Lingaun Loop project is co-funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The ‘action research’ pilot initiative will feed into a research project, which will showcase demand and mobility options throughout the summer season.

The raw data collected will be used to determine the feasibility of operating the service beyond the pilot term.