Increasing output through sustainable and nutrient-efficient practices

Farmers are farming in the most sustainable manner by being more efficient with nutrients and using targeted, data-driven applications.

Sustainable does not just mean environmental sustainability, but rather economical and social sustainability as well.

Effective nutrient management can help farmers cut down on fertiliser bills, grow more grass with less labour, and minimise nutrient losses.

Farmers get annoyed with the word 'sustainability', but it needs to be looked at from a different perspective, as 'farm sustainability' needs to stem from a farm that can effectively make money with fewer costs, less labour and an effective use of resources.

This approach was highlighted at a recent quality milk farm walk hosted by Dairygold supplier and NDC and Kerrygold Qality Milk Award winners 2024, the Kennedys.

The Kennedys are milking 393 crossbred cows on Drangan Farm, Cahir, Co. Tipperary where the family produces milk to the highest standard with work-life balance and farm efficiency in the driving seat.

Aidan and Derval Kennedy along with their daughter Galina and son Nickolas run a large-scale, high-performing dairy operation with "great help" from three full-time employees.

Through scheduled time-off, good work-life balance for family and staff, effective use of nutrients, and protection of watercourses and through efficient breeding protocols and grassland management, this farm demonstrated complete sustainability (economical, social and environmental).

At a discussion board at the open day titled a 'License to Farm'., Teagasc and Dairygold representatives hightlighted measures that can reduce nutrient losses and effectively utilise your nutrients and your land.

The first element highlighted was the need to reduce nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) surplus/ha, which should be initiated through soil samples to accommodate a detailed nutrient management plan.

Current fertiliser use should be optimised against current grass growth, which involves calculating nutrient balances and identifying areas of over-application.

Increasing the level of clover and multi-species in swards, and using low emission slurry spreading were also highlighted for their ability to help reduce chemical N requirements.

Switching to precision nutrient management or GPS-guided spreading can help farmers apply fertilisers more effectively.

Remember, while all of these measures improve water quality, they also grow grass more efficiently and cut input costs.

Ensuring soil fertility is optimal for lime, P, and potassium (K) was also demonstrated.

Only 50% of the lime requirement in Ireland is currently being spread, even though 39% of our soils are sub-optimal for grass production (pH levels under 6.3), and 61% sub-optimal for clover production (pH levels under 6.5).

Regular soil testing is crucial and applying lime a little but often is needed on farms.

Balanced application of P and K based on soil test results will ensure the crop gets what it needs without excess nutrient leaching.

When it comes to getting out slurry and fertiliser, the timing is critical and farmers need to ensure they are not spreading during wet weather, on frozen ground or before heavy rainfall.

Fertilisers and manures should be applied during periods of active plant growth and favourable weather conditions to maximise nutrient uptake and minimise nutrient losses.

When spreading fertiliser at this time of the year, especially with the closed period for N and P approaching on September 15, the value of spreading extra N at this time of year is lower as risk to N losses in the autumn is higher.

As building covers is the main focus at this time of the year, fertiliser is going to play a role, but bear in mind that each unit of N is only as good as what the soil can uptake and utilise.

Farmers should analyse their PIP maps as these will identify areas of high risk to nutrient loss. These can be obtained from catchments.ie, your Teagasc climate adviser, or your co-op's farm sustainability adviser.

Again, it might seem like all you are doing is protecting waterways, but this action is ensuring that the nutrients are used by plants rather lost to water courses, which is improving efficiency and water protection.

A huge area of concern in dairy farming at the minute is soiled water and slurry storage, as too many farmers in the country simply do not have enough storage. Even if they think they do, they probably do not.

Although many farms are within regulation at the minute, early study results show that we are going to need 20% more slurry storage and 30% more soiled water storage.

Even if you are within regulation at the minute, being uncomfortably tight means farmers are forced to spread in unsuitable conditions a lot of the time, as emergency spreading in poor weather increases the risk of nutrient losses and is an ineffective use of nutrients.

Farmers should ensure that the yard is cleaned regularly and clean water diverted from dirty areas to reduce contaminated run-off.

There are plenty of measures within the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP) funding to control run-off in yards and on roadways.

Most notably, the farmyard bucket and brush is funded at 50% of the cost, up to a maximum of €2,000 excluding VAT which is a massive asset for keeping yards and roadways right.

There should also be an effort to fence off watercourses to prevent animals from accessing as livestock in watercourses can cause bank erosion, sedimentation and direct nutrient input.

Using riparian margins, buffer zones and sediment traps in areas prone to run-off is also beneficial as it will slow down water movement, trap sediments and absorb nutrients before they reach waterbodies.

Again, these measures should be targeted through the use of PIP maps to maximise their effectiveness. Farmers should get in contact with their advisor or their co-op's farm sustainability advisor to understand the funding involved through the EIP and to implement targeted measures to improve farm efficiency.

The thing is, most farmers are already abiding by these measures and practices, as the majority of dairy farmers take great care for their land and their environment without them even realising it.

Do not think of these measures and practices to utilise nutrients efficiently as just environmental sustainability practices, but also as a way of improving the work/life balance on farm and increasing performance and profitability through lower input.

Farmers need to aim to reduce their nutrient balance figure by being less reliant on inputs in the form of feed or fertiliser and deliver higher outputs through milk or livestock sales, which should be driven through genetics, grassland management, and nutrient efficiency.