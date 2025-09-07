In Pictures: Lisavaird welcomes locals for centenary celebration

Lisavaird Co-op hosted a day for the local community in west Co. Cork as part of its ongoing programme of events this year to mark the centenary of its founding.

The event brought together suppliers, customers and the community, and was described as a "resounding success" by the co-op.

Lisavaird Co-op was founded by 15 committee members in 1925, and began with 675,000L of milk supplied in its first year, generating a turnover of £28,000.

Source: Andy Gibson

Today, Lisavaird Co-Op is one of the four co-ops in west Cork that form Carbery Group.

The recent community day featured office tours for those who attended, which "proved to be a major attraction throughout the day".

Source: Andy Gibson

These office tours concluded with a short talk about the Lisavaird Food Group companies - Glen Aine, Glenmar, Coolmore Foods, and JDS Foods - and an opportunity to sample their produce.

The event also saw a food court set up for providing refreshments, and music and entertainment provided by personalities from local radio.

Sonny Walsh from Rosscarbery in a vintage truck at the event. Source: Andy Gibson

There was a also a 'kids zone', which featured a petting farm with donkeys, ponies, piglets, chicks, kittens, rabbits, and several other animals.

Balloon modelers and face painters were also at the event to entertain the children.

Clonakilty mayor Conan O'Donovan with 'Lokie'. Source: Andy Gibson

Families were treated to a magic show from local magician Sean Gough.

Those who attended to explore the history of Lisavaird could visit the History and Memorabilia Marquee, which welcomed a steady stream of visitors all day.

Source: Andy Gibson

Here, attendees enjoyed browsing photographs and displays representing decades of Lisavaird Co-Op's board members, suppliers, customers, and staff across all its branches.

Local historian Michael O'Mahoney delivered a series of history talks to audiences, shining a light on the book The Story of Lisavaird Co-Op.

Commenting on the event, Lisavaird Co-Op chief executive officer (CEO) Martin Dineen said: "Despite a wet start, the weather cleared and it turned into a fantastic afternoon enjoyed by people of all ages.

Related Stories

"It was especially lovely to welcome families who have been connected to the co-op for generations, as well as staff and retirees sharing their memories with their children and grandchildren.

Dineen added that the event also gave the co-op "the chance to showcase our recent developments at 'central', including the office tours, our new Costcutter Store, and upgraded forecourt."

"The smiles, stories, and positive feedback throughout the day made it truly memorable.

"I wish to sincerely thank all the team for all their hard work in organising this event and to thank everyone who joined us in marking this milestone," the Lisavaird Co-op CEO said.