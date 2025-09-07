Where will the Moo Poo? Cow to decide winner of GAA fundraiser

Westport GAA club in Co. Mayo have taken a novel approach to one of their fundraisers this year.

The club event titled 'Where will the Moo Poo?' will take place next Sunday, September 14, at Westport GAA club.

The fundraiser hopes to raise funds for the GAA club and their chosen charity partner, Westport Order of Malta.

Agriland spoke to Westport GAA club chairperson, Michael O'Brien to find out more about the event.

He said: "One of our club members Pat O'Donnell came up with the idea. He had seen a club in Leitrim doing it in September 2024.

"We thought it would be a good novel way of trying to raise a few quid, and we're going to organise a family day around it as well."

O'Brien explained that the cow belongs to a club member and is a beef breed.

For the purpose of the fundraiser, the football pitch where the cow will dung has been GPS mapped into zones. People can buy one ticket for €10 or three tickets for €20.

O'Brien explained that people will not be able to pick their zones, but instead will be allocated a zone randomly a few hours before the event.

The fundraiser was organised by Westport GAA club in order to renovate the stand and upgrade some facilities on the club grounds.

The winner will be announced on the day, with €5,000 up for grabs.

O'Brien explained that the logistics of letting the cow onto to the GAA pitch has not been finalised.

He said: "I don't know will we drive into the field and let her out or whether we will let her in at the gate.

"It's going to be on one our GAA pitches, and one of our pitches is full enclosed. So it's a safe environment, there'll be no one else mixing with the cow once the farmer has released her.

"We're getting a great reaction to it, we've got a lovely full-size cow mascot and he's munching around the place whenever there's matches on."

Tickets can be purchased via the link on the Westport GAA Instagram page.