DAFM issues over €3.4m in scheme payments to farmers

By Aisling O'Brien

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued over €3.4 million in payments to farmers across a range of schemes this week.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that the majority of that amount was paid out under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

Some €2.7 million was paid out to farmers under TAMS 3, while an additional €32,000 was issued for TAMS 2.

TAMS provides farmers with grant aid towards the cost of building and/or improving a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The department has now paid out €93.5 million to farmers under TAMS 3 across over 10,576 claims.

Just over 34,000 approvals have been made for TAMS 3 to date, with 12,649 payment applications submitted.

The department issued €410,000 to farmers for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) this week.

This means that the total payments for the agri-environmental scheme now stand at €516.2 million.

A further €67,202 was paid for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

A total of €847.6 million has now been paid under these schemes to 119,693 farmers, including €38.7 million for the 2024 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and the 2024 National Reserve of €3.2 million.

Some €108,000 was paid out to farmers for the 2024 Eco Scheme, bringing the total payments to €308.59 million to 118,777 farmers.

The data shows that just over €20,000 was paid to farmers in the 2024 National Sheep Welfare Scheme.

While an additional €14,000 was paid out to farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

