HSA to begin nationwide inspection campaign for forestry sector

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin an inspection campaign tomorrow (Monday, September 8) targeting the forestry sector.

The campaign will focus on compliance with the Code of Practice for Managing Safety and Health in Forestry Operations.

The authority said that this nationwide campaign is part of the HSA's ongoing efforts to ensure safe working conditions in the sector.

As part of the campaign, HSA inspectors will carry out thorough reviews of workplace safety and health practices on forestry operations.

There will be a particular emphasis placed on risk assessments and safety statements.

The inspections will focus on several key areas, including:

Whether essential safety measures are in place;

If machinery operators and contractors have received proper safety training;

Whether personal protective equipment (PPE) is being used correctly.

Ger Hartnett, senior inspector with the HSA, noted that the use of contractors is becoming increasingly common in Ireland’s forestry industry.

"This year, a significant number of contractors have entered the forestry sector to deal with the large volume of windblown trees caused by Storm Éowyn.

"Whether you’re a timber grower, purchaser, contractor or subcontractor, you have a legal duty to make sure that no one’s safety or health is put at risk during forestry operations," he said.

The Code of Practice for Managing Safety and Health in Forestry Operations provides practical guidance on managing risks associated with forestry work.

This code covers handling machinery, working at height and emergency response planning.

“Forestry work is one of the most high-risk jobs in Ireland, carried out in tough, often complicated, outdoor conditions which can be at the mercy of the prevailing weather.

"That’s why it’s so important that every job is properly planned, managed and coordinated.

"Duty holders need to make sure safety is prioritised, not just for the workers doing the job, but for anyone else who might be nearby or affected by the work activity," Hartnett said.

The HSA has also developed guidance on the safe use of chainsaws for business owners and operators.

“Chainsaw operators must have successfully completed an accredited chainsaw training course suitable for the work to be done.

"In addition, no matter how small the job is, it is vital that suitable protective clothing and equipment is worn," Hartnett added.

Further information on safe practice in the forestry sector is available on the HSA website.