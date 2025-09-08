Pesticide users urged to 'think before you spray'

The National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) and Uisce Éireann are encouraging all pesticide users to help maintain the progress made in protecting Ireland’s drinking water.
Since 2017, the number of pesticide exceedances detected in public drinking water supplies has dropped by more than 50%.
The NPDWAG said that this improvement reflects the commitment of farmers, landowners and amenity managers to reducing pesticide use and following best practice.
However, the group warned that recent monitoring shows there is still work to be done.
Dr Pat O’Sullivan, Uisce Éireann’s crinking water compliance senior manager, said that last year saw "a worrying number of pesticide detections occurring outside the main spraying season for MCPA".
"While this has not yet happened in 2025, the risk of it repeating itself remains high.
"Even one drop of pesticide can travel up to 30km in a watercourse, so every action counts," he added.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) leads the NPDWAG, which includes government agencies, local authorities, industry bodies, farm organisations, along with water and amenity sector organisations.
Dr Aidan Moody from DAFM who is the chair of NPDWAG acknowledged the "excellent work" by farmers and land managers to reduce pesticide use and to follow correct application methods.
"This approach not only protects our drinking water but also supports biodiversity and healthy ecosystems," he said.
Pesticide users should note that a closed spray period is specified on the label of some products, during which product use is not allowed.
This is because late season applications, combined with wetter autumn and winter conditions, increase the risk of pesticides reaching drinking water sources.
The NPDWAG issued the following reminders for all pesticide users:
The most frequently detected pesticide substance in Ireland's drinking water is MCPA, an active substance in many commonly used herbicide products to control thistle, dock, and rush.