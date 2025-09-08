Weather to stay mainly unsettled with wet and windy conditions

The weather this week is set to remain generally unsettled, with wet and sometimes windy conditions, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Monday, September 8) will see a bright and crisp start with sunny spells for many. Showers in Atlantic coastal counties will spread eastward through the afternoon and evening, some of which will be heavy with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

It will feel fresher, with highest temperatures of 14° to 18° in moderate southwest winds, fresh at times on northwest coasts.

Cloud will start to build from the west early on tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following, turning heavy at times in the southwest.

Lowest overnight temperatures will be 8° to 12°, in mostly moderate southeasterly winds, increasing fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

It will be dull and breezy to start tomorrow (Tuesday, September 9) with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving northeastwards. From early afternoon, conditions will start to brighten up from the southwest with scattered showers and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 14° to 17° generally, though feeling milder in Munster with highest temperatures reaching 19° or 20°. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will gradually ease and veer southwesterly through the day.

Tomorrow night, cloud will start to build from the west early on with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving into Atlantic counties, becoming widespread towards morning.

Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13°, with light to moderate southerly winds.

On Wednesday (September 10), outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue moving northeastwards through the morning and early afternoon, with scattered showers and sunny spells following from the west.

Highest temperatures will be 15° to 18°, warmest in the southeast, with moderate to fresh southerly winds veering westerly through the day.

Scattered showers will become largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties on Wednesday night, turning heavy at times. It will be largely dry with clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures should be 8° to 11°, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Scattered showers and sunny spells will feed in from the west on Thursday (September 11), turning heavy in places. It will feel cooler than recent days, with highest temperatures of 13° to 16°, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, stronger along Atlantic coasts.

According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest another breezy day of sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday (September 12). Highest temperatures are expected to be 13° to 16°, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

It is also expected to remain unsettled after that, with a spell of wet and windy weather signaled to move in over the weekend.