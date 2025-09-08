Several key groups report non-inclusion in new NI NAP stakeholder forum

A number of key stakeholder groups have not been included within the membership of Northern Ireland’s new Nutrients Action Plan (NAP) stakeholder forum.

They include AgriSearch and the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA)

The forum has been established by Northern Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, to help deliver a new NAP for Northern Ireland.

AgriSearch strategy manager, Jason Rankin, said: “We are very disappointed at not being invited to participate in the forum discussions on a full-time basis.

“The Department of Agriculture has indicated that AgriSearch may be asked to contribute on specific matters of a technical nature.”

According to previous AgriSearch analysis, the initial NAP proposals published by Minister Muir would have generated annual losses of around £1.6 billion across agriculture in Northern Ireland as a whole had they been implemented.

NIFDA chief executive Michael Bell said:“NIFDA members are disappointed at this state of affairs.

"As a body representing 130 companies operating within the food and drinks sector, there is a unique perspective that we can bring to the entire NAP development process.

“We also feel it appropriate that representatives from Stormont’s Department of the Economy should be represented on the new stakeholder forum.

Bell added that the AgriSearch analysis "has already confirmed the significance of coming up with the right NAP in so many ways.

“In the first instance, the economic downturn of such a development for farming and food across the board in Northern Ireland would be extremely significant."

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that an introductory meeting of the NAP Stakeholder Task and Finish Group has already taken place

The spokesperson added: “It took place to consider the terms of reference for the group, including its membership.

“Minister Muir met the group and welcomed their collective commitment to work in partnership to improve water quality."

The spokesperson said the group is comprised of organisations that represent a range of interests across farming, agri-food, and the environment as well as DAERA officials.

“The initial discussion was constructive and the first formal meeting of the group is expected to take place in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.

“The membership and terms of reference will be confirmed at that point.”

One of the first decision that will be made by the new grouping relates to the appointment of an independent chair.

One name thought to be in the hat for the position is that of Brendan Gleeson, who will shortly retire as secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in Dublin.