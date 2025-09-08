HPRA appoints new director of veterinary sciences

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has today (Monday, September 8) announced that Dr David Muphy has been appointed director of veterinary sciences.

Dr Murphy has over 25 years of experience working in the regulation of veterinary medicines.

In his most recent role as HPRA veterinary assessment manager, he had overall responsibility for safety and efficacy assessment of veterinary medicinal products.

Dr Murphy holds a PhD from University of Glasgow and a bachelor of veterinary medicine from University College Dublin (UCD).

Between 2016 to 2022, Dr Murphy was chair of the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP).

Since 2023, he has acted as co-chair of the Veterinary Strategic Focus Group (VSFG).

The VSFG is responsible for providing strategic support to the European Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) on matters relating to veterinary medicines.

The group focuses on medicines availability, optimising regulatory processes and efficient resource management.

The HPRA regulates medicines and devices for the benefit of people and animals.

The products under its remit include human and veterinary medicines, medical devices, blood and blood components, tissues and cells, organs for transplantation, and cosmetics.

Dr Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the HPRA, welcomed the new appointment.

“Dr Murphy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the evaluation and monitoring of veterinary medicines combined with an in-depth understanding of national and EU regulatory frameworks," she said.