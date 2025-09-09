ICOS welcomes new bovine TB action plan

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has welcomed the new action plan for bovine tuberculosis (bTB)

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon launched the new plan containing 30 actions today (Tuesday, September 9).

The plan aims to address the current high levels of the disease in the country.

Last year, over 6,000 farms were affected by a bovine TB outbreak.

According to ICOS bovine TB is "a scourge on Irish farming that brings financial loss, emotional strain, and constant uncertainty to farm families".

It also outlined that beyond the impact on cattle health, it "undermines livelihoods, disrupts trade and places a heavy burden on the entire agri-food sector".

Ray Doyle of ICOS said that the organisation had "engaged extensively" in the Bovine TB Stakeholder Forum, and emphasised that the plan should protect farmer livelihoods with a balanced, science-based and overall collaborative approach to tackling the issue.

Doyle added: "ICOS values the emphasis on data transparency, improved farmer supports, and new marketing outlets for restricted herds, which can help alleviate some of the stress and financial strain of outbreaks.

"At the same time, we believe that successful implementation will depend on striking the right balance between effective disease control and maintaining fair, workable conditions for farm families.

"Measures to expand the sale of cull cows at special mart sales will help to alleviate one of the most immediate challenges that farmers face when their herd is restricted due to TB - the ability to sell cull cows at a fair price.

"This should help to reduce the personal and financial stress felt by farmers where cull cows represent a significant proportion of sales during a TB breakdown.

"It will also prioritise animal health with a range of continuing restrictions in place."

But Doyle also cautioned that the organisation will need "further clarity" from the minister on mart sales and movements through marts over the next few weeks.

ICOS noted that the success of the action plan "will depend on collaboration and a whole-of-sector effort so that disease control can be successful without unduly penalising farmers or disrupting trade".

ICOS added that its members will "continue to promote initiatives to ensure effective disease control to the maximum possible effect".