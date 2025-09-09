New TB plan 'not as convincing as it needed to be' - ICMSA

New proposals set out in an action plan to address current high levels of TB "do not go far enough in some key areas," the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) warned today (Tuesday, September 9).

Denis Drennan, president of the ICMSA, Denis Drennan, described the action plan as "lop-sided" and said that while "the actions and requirements are very firm on farmers" they are very flimsy on everyone else.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, published the plan today which he said is based on scientific research and veterinary expertise and contains five key measures which are underpinned by 30 actions in the plan.

However Drennan was critical of elements of the plan highlighting that it required only “vague commitments” and lacked clear targets and time lines.

He said while new proposals on wildlife are welcome there are no specific targets or timeframes to deal with farmer concerns in relation to deer and badgers.

“TB levels have escalated over the last number of years to very concerning levels and farmers have been calling for real actions to address TB levels that also ensure that affected farmers are treated with fairness and respect.

"ICMSA engaged with the minister on a number of occasions and - while we welcome some of the measures being introduced – we are frankly disappointed that the minister did not take on board our proposal for a maximum of two movements per TB test; that the rules that apply to farmers should also apply to other actors in the industry; that a dedicated person would deal with individual farmer queries and that the compensation ceilings should be raised to take account of the increased value of livestock, to highlight just four issues” the organisation's president added.

Drennan also believes that Minister Heydon’s proposals do "not go far enough in some key areas" and that definite actions were being proposed were confined to farmers while there were only vague commitments for others.

“It’s entirely up to the minister at this stage; if he wants farmers support then he has to show that he’s in earnest about getting the other actors to really commit – and we include his own department in this.

"This is the chance to show that the department is absolutely serious about reversing the worrying trend in bTB and it gives us no pleasure to say that the plan launched today is just not as convincing as it needed to be – and could have been” he added.