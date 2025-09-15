Bandon District Court fines mart over 2023 welfare breaches

Bandon District Court has imposed a fine on Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd for animal welfare breaches.

It is understood that the amount of the fine is €4,250, and that the animal welfare breaches relate to calf welfare issues at Bandon Mart.

These issues came to light in a programme broadcast on RTÉ in 2023, it is understood.

In a statement to Agriland, Cork Co-Operative Marts said that it pleaded guilty to three summonses by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine at Bandon District Court on Friday (September 12) in relation to breaches of animal welfare legislation in 2023.

The statement from Cork Marts said: "The state acknowledges that Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd were co-operative and pleaded guilty early in the investigation.

"The state confirmed it is satisfied that Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd [is] now complying with the requirements set under its licence and that all issues that arose from the investigation have been remedied," the mart said.

The statement added that Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd (trading as Bandon Mart) has no previous convictions since it be began trading in 1956.

It is understood that the welfare breaches concerned in this case were part of an RTÉ Investigates programme which was broadcast in July 2023.

On foot of that broadcast and subsequent investigation, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed earlier this year that it had taken enforcement action against six marts and seven individuals in relation to alleged animal welfare breaches.

Related Stories

Footage from a number of marts appeared to show animals being kicked, struck with sticks, dragged by ears and tails, and thrown onto and off trailers.

Following the broadcast, the department had said that it "conducted investigations into suspected animal welfare-related offences that may have occurred in six mart premises".

A spokesperson at the department had said that these investigations encompassed a detailed examination of over 19 hours of unedited footage obtained from RTÉ, records retained by the marts and all relevant legislation.