Macra launches Make the Moove 'Ewe Go' campaign

Macra has today (Monday, September 15) launched its Make the Moove 'Ewe Go' campaign which will run for the next month.

Make the Moove is a mental health initiative, supported by FBD, which started in North Tipperary Macra in 2018 to help combat and raise awareness around suicide in the farming community.

Since 2018, Make the Moove has grown into a support service offering subsidised counselling, awareness talks, training, and more recently a Crisis Response Team (CRT).

The 'Ewe Go' campaign Source: Macra

Over the next four weeks, Make the Moove will roll out the new "Ewe Go" campaign.

Josephine O’Neill, Macra president, said that the campaign will involve packs being sent out to people containing two helpline cards and Revive active sachets.

"This campaign aims to encourage people to take time out of their busy day to go and do an activity such as a walk or run with their friends or family, having a chat and minding not just physical health but mental health.

"Asking for help or confiding in someone about your mental health can always be the hardest part, but we at Make the Moove are here to help, so if you need any support, feel free to reach out to us," she said.

If you are interested in taking part in the "Ewe Go" campaign and want to claim your free pack, log onto Make the Moove's social media accounts or visit the Make the Moove website.