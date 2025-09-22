Soil Health Week 2025 to focus on sustainable soil management

Teagasc is hosting a series of events over the coming days as part of Soil Health Week 2025.

The initiative, which begins today (Monday, September 22), will provide the latest insights, innovations, and practical guidance on soil health to farmers, students and the general public.

There is a packed schedule of podcasts, farm walks, expert-led lectures, talks and a webinar, all aimed at deepening the understanding of sustainable soil management.

Dr. Fiona Brennan, soil biology research officer based at the Teagasc environmental research centre in Johnstown Castle, said:

“The Soil Health week was organised as part of ‘GroundTruth’ a citizen science initiative, designed to improve soil literacy and raise public awareness of soil health.

"The project, which is funded under the Research Ireland Discover Programme, and co-funded by the Department of Education, is supported by the VistaMilk Research Ireland Centre for Digitalising Dairy Production and Processing.

"It will empower students, teachers, farmers, and local communities to assess and safeguard their soils by providing accessible tools, knowledge, and data collection opportunities," she said.

The first event as part of Soil Health Week will be a live webinar: ‘Digging into Soil: Ask the Expert’ at 7:00p.m this evening.

A range of soil specialists will be on hand to answer your questions on soil health, fertility, and management.

On Tuesday, a talk on why soil matters will take place at 12:00p.m in the auditorium of the visitor’s centre at the National Botanic Gardens, Dublin 18.

At 2:00p.m, John and Stephanie O’Hanlon will host an organics farm walk on their lands at Tipper, Ballymahon, Co. Longford.

This farm walk will focus on their suckler to stores farming system, discussing best practice and monitoring key financial and environmental metrics including demonstrations of soil health.

On Wednesday, University College Cork (UCC) will host a soil and sustainability event for local secondary school students on the Munster Agricultural Society site in Curaheen, Co. Cork.

Brothers Pat and Tony Dunne, who are farming a mixed system of drystock and tillage near Ballacolla, Co Laois, will host a farm walk at 11:00a.m on Thursday.

In July, the Groundtruth team visited the farm and conducted some simple soil health tests, including the GrassVESS, earthworm counts and the underwear degradation test.

As part of Soil Health Week, the Groundtruth team will return to review the same soil health tests.

On Friday, there will be another farm walk at 2:00p.m hosted by Mark and Heather Winterbotham of Gold River Farm, Aughrim, Co. Wicklow.

They place huge importance on their soil health practising crop rotation, organic manure management and strategic soil remediation practices.

There will also be a hands-on soil health workshop with Dr Luis Lopez-Sangil from Teagasc in Wexford Town Library at 2:00p.m on Friday.

More details on the full programme of events, including how to register, can be found on the Teagasc website.