Closing date for ACRES Landscape Actions confirmed

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed the closing date for applications for Landscape Actions under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

In a circular issued to ACRES advisers, the department said that the deadline for the receipt of applications for Landscape Actions, available under the ACRES Co-operation (CP) approach, is 5:00p.m on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Landscape Actions are large-scale environmental actions focusing on issues such as threatened species, water quality protection, invasive species management and encroaching scrub management in species-rich grassland.

A draft version of the ACRES CP Landscape Actions specifications is available on the department’s website.

This document lists the actions, payment rates and requirements.

The department told advisers that the specifications, which were made available in draft to facilitate the submission of applications, will be finalised following the conclusion of the associated Appropriate Assessment process required under environmental legislation.

Applications for Landscape Actions are submitted by the relevant ACRES CP project team on behalf of ACRES CP participants in their respective zones.

"Any queries from your clients should be directed to the ACRES CP team in the relevant ACRES Co-operation zone where they can indicate their interest and get further information.

"There will be a further opportunity to apply for Landscape Actions in 2026," DAFM added.