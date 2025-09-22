ICMSA meets EU Commission officials on nitrates derogation

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) has met with officials from the European Commission to discuss the renewal of Ireland's nitrates derogation.

The ICMSA delegation, including the association's president Denis Drennan and general secretary John Enright, held detailed discussions with senior officials from the Directorate-General for Environment (DG ENV).

The farm organisation stressed the "overriding importance" of the retention of the derogation for farmers and the wider agriculture sector.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said that as the current derogation is due to expire on December 31, 2025, "a renewal is just critical and indispensable to the future of the Irish farm sector and the family farm model".

"The commission acknowledged the enormous efforts being made by farmers and the wider agriculture sector and they said that it is up to our government to put the strongest case possible for its retention.

"We outlined the huge efforts being made by individual farmers across Ireland, the whole-of-industry approach being adopted, the work of programmes such as ASSAP and various EIPs, and we expressed strong and justified confidence that Irish farmers will do their part to deliver improved water quality," he said.

Drennan also outlined to the officials the concerns of farmers in relation to what he said was the “unfair” linking of the derogation to the Habitats Directive.

He appealed to the EU Commission to ensure that derogation farmers are not unfairly treated in this regard.

He said that derogation farmers should not be unfairly targeted for the failings of others, “including State agencies”.

The ICMSA president believes that the EU Commission understands "the unique grass-based family model of farming in Ireland" and acknowledged "the huge efforts being made at individual farm level".

“It’s our considered opinion that the commission does appreciate the importance of the derogation to these farm families and it is up to our government to deliver the derogation to protect the future of our sector," he said.