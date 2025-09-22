New satellite services to be rolled out to improve 'connectivity' in rural areas 

New satellite services are being rolled out in a bid to solve "connectivity issues" in rural areas that have sometimes frustrated first responders when dealing with emergency situations.

Government ministers, Jack Chambers and Emer Higgins, confirmed that a new contract has been awarded to eir evo to deliver Eutelsat Web One satellite services.

Eutelsat OneWeb is a network of 648 satellites in polar orbits that cover the earth's surface from 1,200km above.

According to the organisation, its satellites travel through space "at speeds of 26,000km/hour, each handing off signals to the next every few minutes in a continuous, seamless relay as they fly past".

Earlier this year, the government acknowledged that there had been "significant disruption" to telecommunications networks during Storm Éowyn, but it believes deploying "low latency platform and satellite services" will deal with this problem.

According to Minister Higgins, the delivery of the new high-speed, secure communications network "will ensure emergency teams can stay connected in the most remote areas, helping people stay safe especially during bad weather or emergencies.”

Ministers also highlighted that the new low latency platform and satellite services will:

Connect government departments and agencies with fast, reliable communication;

Support emergency services like ambulance, fire and rescue teams;

Replace older systems (like tetra radios) with modern secure technology.

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, added: “The new national low latency platform is a secure, high-speed network connecting government bodies across Ireland and is now fully operational.

"Funded through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the network stretches from Westport to Waterford, and Cork to Dundalk, helping public services work faster and more reliably.”

This week the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer will host a live demonstration in Westport, showing how the network supports emergency services.