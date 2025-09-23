Next Gen Hereford finals set for Tullamore this Saturday

The youth development group for young people with an interest in pedigree Hereford cattle 'Next Gen Herefords' is set to host its youth competition final on Saturday, September 27, at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly.

The event will kick off at 11:30am and is open to all Next Gen members. There will also be 'wild card' classes on the day.

Traditionally, the event was held in conjunction with the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s calf show.

A statement from Next Gen Herefords to Agriland said that "due to the growth of the event over the past few years", it will be a standalone event this year.

Members who are interested in attending are being asked to contact the society office before September 19.

The event will see stock judging, grooming, and guest speakers present on the day. All animals present must have a snaffle and all members must wear steel-toe boots.

Also in attendance on the day will be the teams that are heading to the World Hereford Conference in Kansas in the US later this year.

The breed enthusiasts selected to go to the world cattle breed event will all be helping out the young participants.

The event this Saturday marks the final stage of the pre-trip training for the group heading to the World Hereford Conference.

The teams will have a guest from the UK present on the day to give a grooming and clipping demonstration as well as providing the attendees with advice on how to prepare Hereford animals in the US for the show ring.

In other Irish Hereford Breed Society news, the breed society in association with Dawn Meats has affirmed its price bonus scheme on eligible Hereford cattle.

The incentive was recently being promoted by former Irish rugby player, pundit, and farmer, Bernard Jackman as well as representatives from Dawn Meats and the Irish Hereford Breed Society.

The incentive is titled 'The Certified Hereford Scheme' and pays farmers a breed bonus on Hereford cattle that meet the schemes' specifications and are presented for slaughter with Dawn Meats.

Eligible cattle will qualify for a 20c/kg seasonal bonus payment on top of their weekly base price.

In order to be be eligible for the bonus, Hereford and Hereford-cross cattle must meet the following specifications:

Steers and heifers between 18 months and 30 months-of-age;

Carcass weights from 240-380kg;

Grade an 'O=' or better;

Fat score '2+' to '4+';

From a Bord Bia Quality Assured herd.

The added bonus is on top of the base price, and is worth €48-€76 for a carcass with a maximum eligible carcass weight of 380kg.

This bonus is exclusive of any other bonus offered by Dawn Meats.

Following membership and verification, the cattle can be booked in direct to any of the six Dawn Meats plants or via local agents.