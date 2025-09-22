Sheep trade: Lamb price steady as cull ewe prices cut 20c/kg

This week's sheep trade has seen cull ewe price offers cut by up to 20c/kg while lamb prices have remained steady at the same level as last week.

There is some level of confidence amongst farmers that lamb prices have bottomed out for now and will increase into the year-end and into early 2026.

In Northern Ireland this week, base quotes for lambs are back slightly on last week with base quotes of £6.40-£6.45/kg up to 21-21.5kg, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week - down 20c/kg on last week.

Ewes under 20kg carcass weight are being more severely penalised, with prices cut by 50c/kg.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.80/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week - down 20c/kg.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

For cull ewes, Kildare Chilling has no official quotes this week.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €4.80/kg for cull ewes - down 20c/kg since last week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass weight - the same price as last week.

Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow hosted its weekly sheep sale on Thursday, September 18.

The trade at the mart venue remains "very solid with fat lambs holding their own and even up €2-€3/head in some cases.

"Light ewe lambs sold from €145-€197/head and stores were up between €10-€14/head on previous weeks with many farmers active online and ringside.

Guide lamb prices from Carnew Mart:

Over 50kg: €178-€198/head;

45-49kg: €173-€194/head;

40-44kg: €145-€173/head;

35-39kg: €136-€156/head.

Looking at the breeding sheep prices in the sale, lighter hoggets made €260/head with up to €375/head paid for top-quality ewes.

Aged ewes sold for prices ranging from €180-€295.