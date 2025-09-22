EU backing on recovered nitrogen proposal 'vital step' for Irish farmers - Cowen

The decision by EU member states to support a European Commission proposal on the use of recovered nitrogen from manure could prove to be a "vital step" for Irish farmers, according to one MEP.

Barry Cowen believes the backing from members of the commission's Nitrates Committee to endorse the proposed use of recovered nitrogen from manure -above the limits set out in the Nitrates Directive - is a positive move in relation to Ireland's nitrates derogation campaign.

Recovered nitrogen from manure, often referred to as 'RENURE', is processed animal manure that is then used as a fertiliser.

According to the Fianna Fáil MEP for the Midlands North-West, if the safe use of RENURE is permitted above current limits this will help farmers reduce costs.

He also believes it would "extend the viability of Ireland’s derogation for certainly another three or four years.”

Cowen added: "It also, in my view, paves the way for government to designate sustainable liquid fuels as part of our heating mix, ensuring that rural households and businesses have affordable alternatives to oil, coal and peat.

"With the right planning, these by-products can deliver additional renewable power to the grid, support emission reduction and boost our energy security.”

“Ireland has enormous potential to lead in this space. Farmers can be at the centre of the solution – producing food, generating clean energy and contributing directly to climate goals".

The European Commission's RENURE proposal will be now shared with the EU parliament and the council for a three-month scrutiny period.

Related Stories

If there are no objections from the European Parliament and the council, the commission will be able to adopt this amendment to the Nitrates Directive.

But the amendment would apply only in member states who choose to authorise RENURE and they would need to transpose the amendment into national law.

According to Cowen an overall review of the Nitrates Directive should now be carried out "to reflect the latest science on processed manure products".

He has stressed that the issue is of "particular significance to Ireland" as the current nitrates derogation due to expire at the end of this year.