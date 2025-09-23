Origin Enterprises sees 10% increase in profits in annual results

Crops technology and inputs business Origin Enterprises has recorded a 10% increase in its profits for the financial year ending July 31.

Operating profit increased to €99 million, with strong organic growth across operating segments and profits from associates and joint ventures, according to Origin.

The group ended the year with an adjusted diluted earnings per sharing (EPS) of 54.21c compared to 48.06c, which is 12.8% ahead of guidance.

The group's operating margin grew to 4.3% compared to 4.1% in the prior year, which the business said was supported by a recovery in agriculture and growth of the higher margin 'Living Landscape' division.

Origin Enterprises saw exceptional gains of €2.1 million (net of tax), mainly from property reevaluation and joint venture asset disposal.

The company also ended the year net debt of €70.8 million compared to 71.7 million; with ratio of net bank debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) of 0.58 times (compared to 0.66 times in the prior year).

Cash generation stood at €60.8 million, with a free cash conversion ratio of 117.9% (compared to a target of 80%).

€19.7 million was paid to shareholders via completion of Origin Enterprises' 'most recent share buyback programme, with a further €17.8 million paid in dividends.

The business is proposing a final dividend of 14.15c per share, with a total full year 2025 dividend of 17.3c per share, an increase of 3% on the prior year.

In the Agriculture division, operating profit increased 2.5% to €73.4 million.

Although weather conditions in the key autumn plantingtimeframe were improved on the prior year, there were challenges later in the year across the regions, including the driest spring in over 50 years in the UK, Origin said.

With grain and oilseed prices weakening throughout the year, farmers were more selective in their spending on inputs, Origin Enterprise added.

Strong growth in Ireland and the UK was supported by improved winter planting areas and increased input demand for animal and soil nutrition.

However, continental Europe saw mixed results, with good growth in Poland offset by a reduced contribution from Romania, which was impacted by constrained farmer credit following two years of drought conditions in the region.

Underlying performance in Origin's Latin America business was in line with the prior year, against a challenging market environment, with reported performance impacted by lower valuation of Brazilian currency, the business said.

Origin said its joint venture feed business also delivered a very strong year driven by sustained high demand for feed, supported by good output prices for dairy, beef, poultry and eggs.

The Living Landscapes division now represents 18.4% of Group earnings and saw operating profit increase 39.1% to €16.6m in FY2025.

Related Stories

Growth was delivered both through organic expansion, and further acquisitions across the sports, landscapes and environmental businesses, Origin said.

The division continues to expand its presence in higher-margin, faster growing markets, strengthening its role as a pillar of the company’s growth.

Commenting on the business' financial results for the year ended July 31, Origin Enterprises chief executive officer (CEO) Sean Coyle said: "We delivered a very strong performance in [the year] 2025 with growth across both our agriculture and living landscape segments.

"Total group operating profit of €99 million is up 10.1% with adjusted diluted EPS of 54.21c, up 12.8% year-on-year. Cash generation was also strong, funding investment, acquisitions and shareholder returns," Coyle said.