All-Ireland Hedge Laying Championships return

The All-Ireland Hedge Laying Championships are returning next month.

The 2025 championships take place on Saturday, October 18, at 10 Ballytrim Road, Killyleagh, Downpatrick, Co. Down.

The event will welcome competitors from across the island of Ireland, Hedgerows Ireland said.

Traditionally the championships take place on a working farm and this year is no different.

The scenic location of Ballytrim has been farmed by the Cunninghams for generations, and the farm’s historic hedgerows will host up to 15 hedge laying competitors across a number of categories.

The expert hedge layers are ultimately vying for the all-Ireland trophy.

Hedge laying is a highly-skilled traditional country craft which ensures healthy and abundant hedgerows through careful cutting and weaving of branches.

Laid hedges sequester carbon, provide greater benefits for animals, birds, and insects, and create livestock-proof barriers.

In addition to hedge laying at the event, many crafts people will be in attendance, with demonstrations on waving and spinning, leather work, timber craft, and more.

Gates open at 10:00a.m and the event will run till 4:00p.m.

Admission is free and car parking is available on site.

The overall champion at the 2024 event in Co. Kildare was Brendan Reddin, with overall runner-up prize going to Robert Hogg.

Hedgerows Ireland said that the "standard was very high and it was a close decision between the overall champion and runner-up, where Steve Bass also received an honourable mention".