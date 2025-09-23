State buys 98.5ac of 'high nature value' land at White’s Marsh

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan has today (Tuesday, September 23) confirmed the purchase of 98.5ac at White’s Marsh, in Inchydoney Co. Cork.

The minister said that the land, also known as the Island Stand Intake, was bought by the State due to its "high nature value for the protection of wetlands, grasslands and bird habitats".

The site is set to be managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

White’s Marsh is based within the Clonakilty Bay Special Area of Conservation for wildlife conservation (SAC) and Clonakilty Bay Special Protection Area (SPA) for the protection of birds.

The habitat within White’s Marsh includes grassland, a lagoon and a small forestry plantation.

The lagoon is an important bird foraging and roosting site within the SPA and is used by important birds including the Black-tailed Godwit, Curlew, Lapwing and other wintering water birds.

White’s Marsh is an important area for important birds such as Black-tailed Godwit, Curlew and Lapwing. Image: Richard Mills

Minister O'Sullivan said that the site will "create an ecological connection between both designated areas".

"By securing this important place for nature and biodiversity, we are protecting its wetlands, grasslands, and bird habitats.

"This purchase today will further strengthen the existing Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation in Clonakilty, and safeguard it for future generations, as well as making a valuable contribution to the wider area as a sustainable visitor destination," he said.

The minister added that restoration of land within White’s Marsh to semi-natural habitats will "enhance the habitat available for foraging and roosting wintering waterbirds in the area".

This work will involve expanding the area of wetlands and creating habitats which are absent from the site at present, including freshwater pools and brackish scrapes.

The new site is adjacent to Clogheen Marsh, owned by NPWS and which was recently restored as a semi natural habitat to increase its biodiversity.