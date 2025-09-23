Navan to host Boyne catchment water quality meetings

The new Boyne Catchment Community Forum - a consultative forum around water quality in the midlands east area - will host a public information meeting next week in Navan.

The forum will act as a conduit to regional/national decision making around how natural waters are managed.

The forum aims to allow for local community deliberation on water quality data, support local community action, and influence local plans linked to the local environment (e.g., Local Catchment Management Plans).

The agenda will include an introduction to the Boyne Catchment Community Forum, avenues for participation and the nomination process for participating in the forum, with time at the end for Q&A.

Journalist Ella McSweeney will be the guest speaker on the night.

The Boyne Catchment Community Forum is one of five pilots across the Republic of Ireland, proposed under the National Water Action Plan (a River Basin Management Plan for Ireland).

They aim to explore avenues to include community perspectives into catchment management work plans.

Public participation in water management is considered a key element in the protection and restoration of water quality across the country.

This event follows on from a previous pilot event run in May 2024.

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 7:30p.m to 9:00p.m, at the Newgrange Hotel, Navan Co. Meath.

Refreshments will be provided during the event, and there is parking available both on site and nearby.

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 also at Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath, from 7:30p.m to 9:00p.m.