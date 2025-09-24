Charolais National Calf Show and Elite Heifer Show and Sale results

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society hosted its National Calf Show and Sale and Elite Heifer Show and Sale at the Showgrounds, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon on Saturday, September 20.

Tasked with judging the cattle on the day was David Barker from the UK in the male ring and Andrew Reid from Scotland in the female ring.

In the National Calf Sale, the top price of €15,500 was paid on two occasions.

The first for Larahill Violet (et) bred by John O’Connor from Co. Westmeath. Violet was the Senior Female Champion of the Calf Show.

€15,500 was paid for Liscally Valerie, bred by Jon Regan from Co. Limerick. This heifer sold to the UK.

Valerie was the Reserve Senior Female Champion of the Calf Show.

Average prices for the National Calf Sale:

Average sale price for heifers: €7,354;

Average sale price for bulls: €6,187.50;

Clearance rate: Just under 70%.

The next highest price at €15,000 was received for Rovanagh Violet Pearl, the Intermediate Female Champion of the show.

Rovanagh Violet Pearl - Intermediate Female Calf Champion

Bred by James and Noel McSweeney from Macroom in Co. Cork, she was born on December 2, 2024 and sired by Noble Prince.

She is heading across the water to the same UK purchaser as the Senior and Reserve Female Champions. This customer bought three heifers in the sale at €15,000 or above.

In the Elite Heifer Show and Sale, the top price was €8,200, paid for Clenagh Thea (et), bred by Michael Quinn from Co. Clare.

The Elite Champion was Grangwood U2 bred by Jerry and Kay O’Keeffe from Co. Limerick. This heifer sold for €7,200.

Two heifers sold for €7,000. First was for July 2023 born Sagesse Ulicia bred by Brendan Canning from Co. Sligo.

In-calf to Lapon, she was sired by the excellent Erudit and out of Sagesse Julieanne. She sold to a fellow breeder from Ennistymon in Co. Clare.

The next lot at €7,000 was Lisnamoyle Victoria. Born in March 2024, she was sired by Ocean and out of a home-bred dam with Fiston in her back pedigree.

She was bred by Frank Garvey from Roundfort in Co. Mayo and found her new home in Co. Down.

The Reserve Champion title went the way of Lisnamoyle Valerie, also bred by Frank Garvey from Co. Mayo. This heifer sold for €6,000.

Frank’s third offering of the day, Lisnamoyle Vanessa, sired by Mornity Nero and out of a home bred dam, was purchased for €4,200 by a Co. Cork breeder.

€6,600 was paid for for Carrowbeg Unique. Sired by Ashleigh Admiral and out of a home-bred dam, she was born in April 2023 and bred by Kevin Graham from Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

She was sold In-calf to Lapon and headed to Co. Monaghan.

€5,600 was received for Clenagh2 Unicorn. Born February 1, 2023 and In-calf to Orbi, she was bred by Barry Quinn from Newmarket-on-Fergus.

Sired by the society bull Vosgien and out of Clenagh Rihanna, she has Texan Gie and Grimaldi in her back pedigree. She found her new home in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Other leading prices:

€5,400 for Rooskeynamona Unity 2 bred by Gerry Mulligan from Co. Leitrim and sired by Clenagh Lyle (et);

€5,200 for Clenagh2 Usabelle bred by Barry Quinn from Co. Clare and sired by Lapon;

€5,000 for Urlanbeg Uptowngirl bred by Sean O'Connor from Co. Clare and sired by Goldstar Hugo2 (et).

The average price in the Elite Heifer Sale was €5,085, with a 84% clearance rate.

Further down the price list, €9,500 was paid for Drumcullen Victorious, the Reserve Senior Male Calf Champion of the show.

Drumcullen Victorious – Reserve Senior Male Calf Champion

Bred by John Fleury from Birr in Co. Offaly he is sired by Drumcullen Superman and out of home-bred dam Drumcullen Penelope. Born April 2, 2024 he sold North to Co. Antrim.

Name Sire Dam Maternal grandsire Exhibitor 1st: Drumcullen Victorious (Reserve Senior Male Calf Champion) Drumcullen Superman Drumcullen Penelope Drumcullen Nevada 2 John Fleury, Birr, Co. Offaly 2nd: Mullinasella Viceroy Ballym Rocco Mullinasella Mary Anside Foreman Sean McCaffrey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim 3rd: Mullinasella V Magicien Cloonglasna11 Socks (et) Mullinasella Orla Alwent Goldbar (et) Sean McCaffrey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim 4th: Cloonohill Vector Fieldview Soloman (et) Cloonohill Nice Dream Grifondor Noel McGoldrick, Drumlish, Co. Longford

€8,400 was achieved for heifer Fieldview Vichy (et). Bred by David Erskine from Co. Monaghan, she was born September 1, 2024 and sired by Magicien and out of home-bred Fieldview Moselle with Ashleigh Admiral, Doonally New and Prime Roberto in her back pedigree. She went North to a farm in Co. Down.

Name Sire Dam MGS Exhibitor 1st: Goldstar Van Gogh (et) Neptune Goldstar Tartine (et) Prince Martin Ryan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary 2nd: Drumcullen Van Dyke Drumcullen Superman Drumcullen Princess Royal Malaki John Fleury, Birr, Co. Offaly 3rd: Noble Voodoo Noble Preagus Noble Pegasus Blelack Digger Harry Noble, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford 4th: Cloonohill Van Fieldview Soloman (et) Cloonohill Rachel Doonally New Noel McGoldrick, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Lisnagre Vincent (et) the Reserve Intermediate Male Champion of the show acheived €8,000 for breeder Jim Geoghegan from Co. Westmeath.

Born in October 2024 and sired by Domino, he was out of Lisnagre Mindy 2 (et). He found his new home in Co. Antrim.

Name Sire Dam MGS Exhibitor 1st: Clonmahon Vadim (et) (Senior Male Calf Champion) Neptune Leaguan Galway Texan Gie Eddie Daly, Summerhill, Co. Meath 2nd: Clonmahon Valentine Clonmahon Tyson Goodmoove Tequila Sunrise (et) Neptune Eddie Daly, Summerhill, Co. Meath 3rd: Crossane4 Victory (et) Texan Gie MacMelvin Georgina Doonally New Eoin McGovern & Family, Fivemilebourne, Co. Leitrim 4th: Lisnagre Val Neptune Lisnagre Pio (et) Pirate Jim Geoghegan, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Noble Vogue earned €7,400 from a Co. Fermanagh farmer. Sired by Ocean and out of a home bred dam, she was born July 24, 2024 and bred by Harry Noble from Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

Tonyglasson Aladdin (et) owned by Martin Hughes from Cootehill, Co. Cavan achieved €7,200 from a breeder in Co. Kilkenny.

Sired by Newhouse Bigal and out of Lisnagre Gabby (et), he has Major and Hermes in his back pedigree and carried 1 copy of the F94L gene.

€7,000 was achieved for Tubbernadur Vienna. Bred by Kieran Doddy from Ballymote in Sligo, she is sired by society bull Horace JD and out of home-bred dam Tubbernadur Sansa (et). She found her new home in Co. Antrim.

Two lots sold for €6,000 with the first being the the Junior Male Calf Champion of the show, Tonyglasson Alfie.

Bred by Martin Hughes from Cootehill, Co. Cavan, he is sired by Doonally New and out of Golfview Aoife. He sold to a fellow breeder in Co. Mayo.

The second lot to receive €6,000 was Drumcullen Van Dyke. Bred by John Fleury from Birr in Co. Offaly, he is sired by their stock bull Drumcullen Superman and out of a home bred dam Drumcullen Princess. He sold to a farmer in Co. Donegal.

Other leading prices:

€5,000 for Limkiln Vivan (Female) bred by Richard Hackett from Co. Clare and sired by Thrunton Officer.

bred by Richard Hackett from Co. Clare and sired by Thrunton Officer. €5,000 for Goodmoove Versace (et) (female) bred by Conor Melvin from Co. Dublin and sired by Reglisse.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will host a show and sale on Saturday, November 8, at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly.

The society will also host its Christmas Cracker on Saturday, December 6, at Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon.