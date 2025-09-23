Farmers invited to take part in free course exploring food systems

Farmers are being invited to take part in a six-week free course exploring food systems.

The course is being run by Síolta Chroí.

Síolta Chroí - 'Seeds of the Heart' - is a social enterprise based in Carrickmacross, Monaghan, that was set up in September 2020 focusing on ecosystem restoration.

The course will take place at two different locations.

The Monaghan course is starting on October 13, taking place on Mondays from 6:00p.m to 8:00p.m for six weeks.

The Tyrone course is starting on October 16, taking place on Thursdays from 6:00p.m to 8:00p.m for six weeks.

Síolta Chroí said this course is "rooted in regenerative agriculture principles that will explore the systems within which farming takes place, and the implications for people and wider nature".

This course is for anyone who is interested in exploring and unpacking: the farm as a living system; farm diversification; local food policy and practices / direct selling, and more.

This is "all in the context of a world experiencing climate breakdown, volatile market economies, food insecurity, loss of biodiversity, poverty", Síolta Chroí said.

The enterprise said it believes that farmers "can be the hero in response to some of the major challenges facing the world today".

During the six-week course, there will be the opportunity to tap into networks active in the areas of regenerative agriculture and nature restoration.

There will be support provided after the course for anyone who would like to develop actions as a response to what was covered.

Each course will be co-facilitated by Bronagh O'Kane, a biological farmer based in Tyrone.

She will deliver the course alongside Grainne O'Neill in Tyrone and with Gareth Conlon in Monaghan.

Gareth Conlon, Síolta Chroí co-founder, said: "We feel very strongly that farmers must be respected and supported as they are essential to creating a resilient and healthier future for both people and nature."

More information on the course can be found on the Síolta Chroí website.