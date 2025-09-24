Farmers warned bird flu arriving earlier this season with 'greater intensity'

All poultry farmers and keepers are being urged to implement strictest biosecurity measures immediately.

This comes as Cork City Council this week confirmed that a number of cases of avian influenza (bird flu) have been identified at The Lough Bird Sanctuary.

The council said bird flu is "currently circulating in wild birds" and has been detected following tests on a number of birds which were found dead at The Lough.

It has issued a warning to anyone visiting The Lough to "avoid contact with sick or dead wild birds" at the location.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) poultry chairperson Nigel Sweetnam said that bird flu is arriving earlier this season, and with greater intensity.

"Any potential gap in biosecurity is a risk to your flock, and the wider sector," Sweetnam said.

"I would ask everybody to act now and tighten up your biosecurity, if needed.”

Sweetnam, who sits on the Copa Cogeca working party on poultry, has provided an update from Brussels on bird flu.

“Avian influenza has returned with renewed force across Europe, prompting the commission to prolong EU-wide emergency measures against HPAI until September 2026 and to update protection and surveillance zones in Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Bulgaria after fresh outbreaks,” he said.

The update highlights significant culls and restriction zones on the continent and warns that migratory birds will elevate risk through the autumn.

International agencies have also cautioned that spillover to mammals underscores the need for coordinated action and vigilance.

Sweetnam added that small biosecurity improvements made now "can prevent a catastrophic outbreak later".

Members of the public are asked to follow official guidance and to not touch or approach sick or dead wild birds, and report findings to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine through the usual channels or your local regional veterinary office.