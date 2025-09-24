World School Milk Day marked as report shows 51% of Irish teens lack calcium

Schoolchildren nationwide will be enjoying a drink of milk during lunchtime today (September 24) in celebration of World School Milk Day 2025.

This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the global initiative, which aims to highlight the positive impact milk can have on children's health, learning, and development around the world.

Research carried out by the National Dairy Council (NDC) has revealed that only 4% of Irish teens are meeting the Department of Health recommendations for milk, yoghurt, and cheese.

Additionally, the NDC reported that 51% of Irish teenagers are deficient in calcium.

NDC CEO Emma Walls shared her concern regarding this deficit, especially as teenagers reach a key stage in their life for bone growth and development.

She noted: "At the NDC, our aim is to communicate the importance of consuming good quality dairy products and how looking after our bone health in early life can have a positive impact later in life."

In collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the NDC are responsible for the EU School Milk Scheme in Ireland, which aims to "reconnect children with agriculture and to teach healthy eating habits for life".

The scheme offers a daily supply of milk at discounted rates to both primary and secondary schools, alongside educational resources which promote the merits and nutritional value of daily dairy consumption.

Walls said: "Not only does the School Milk Scheme provide one of the much-needed portions of dairy per day, it also offers essential nutrition education and information through accompanying measures.

"Together, these have the potential to create life-long healthy eating and lifestyle habits."

Related Stories

As part of the celebrations, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, and the chairperson of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI), Ivor Broomfield paid a visit to Kilmaine Primary School in Bangor, Co. Down.

Minister Muir commented: "It's great to see so many of the children here at Kilmaine Primary and indeed, at schools across Northern Ireland enjoying school milk.

"Milk is a vital part of a child's diet, providing an excellent natural source of calcium, protein and vitamin B12."

Broomfield said: "By taking part in World School Milk Day, we're joining a worldwide effort to promote healthy habits and ensure children have the chance to thrive."