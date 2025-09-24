EU dairy exports increase despite lower volumes

EU agri-food exports stayed stable in June, with a slight decline compared to May but still above 2024 levels.

Imports fell compared to May yet remained higher year-on-year. The overall trade surplus rebounded, though it remains below last year, due to higher import prices, according to the latest data from the European Commission.

EU agri-food exports reached €19.1 billion in June, a decline of 4% from May but still 2% higher than in June 2024.

In the first half of 2025, cumulative exports totalled €118.7 billion, an increase of €2.6 billion (+2%) compared to the same period in 2024.

The UK was the leading destination, accounting for €27.6 billion (+€1.2 billion, +5%), supported by high cocoa and chocolate prices. It was followed by the US and Switzerland.

By contrast, exports to China fell by €670 million (−10%) on the back of reduced cereals demand, while exports to Thailand declined by €242 million, partly for the same reason.

Cocoa and coffee products continued to underpin growth. Exports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices rose by €1.8 billion (+38%), reflecting a near-doubling of cocoa paste, butter and powder prices alongside a 30% rise in coffee prices.

Chocolate and confectionery exports climbed by €1 billion (+20%), while dairy exports added €635 million (+7%), despite lower volumes.

Meanwhile, cereals exports declined by €1.5 billion in the first half of the year (−22%), due to a 27% fall in volumes, while olive and olive oil exports declined by €572 million (−15%) as falling prices outweighed higher volumes.

Non-edible goods exports also decreased (−12%), largely due to lower plant fibre prices.

EU agri-food imports stood at €15.3 billion in June, down 10% compared to May but still 15% higher than in June of last year.

Between January and June, cumulative imports reached €96.8 billion, an increase of €13.5 billion (+16%) compared to the same period last year.

During this period, Cote d’Ivoire recorded the largest increase (+€2 billion, +66%), reflecting high cocoa prices. Canada followed (+€1.2 billion, +101%) due increased imports of cereals and rapeseed.

Imports from China grew by €946 million (+22%), and Brazil by €838 million (+10%). By contrast, imports from Ukraine fell by €891 million (−13%) while those from Russia dropped by €566 million (−73%).

High commodity prices drove much of the increase. Imports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices rose by €8.1 billion (+60%), fruit and nuts by €2.3 billion (+18%), and confectionery and chocolate by €433 million (+36%).

Non-edible goods increased by €492 million (+10%), while poultry and eggs rose by €356 million (+30%). In contrast, olives and olive oil fell by €466 million (−43%), and sugar and isoglucose by €332 million (−32%).

The EU agri-food trade surplus reached €3.8 billion in June, a bounce of 32% compared to May.

However, at €21.9 billion for the first half of 2025, the surplus remains €10.9 billion lower (−33%) than in the same period of 2024, reflecting rising import costs.