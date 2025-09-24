Watch: Farm Safe, Farm Well: Farmer 'heard bones breaking' in bull attack

The Farm Safe Farm Well series, produced by Agriland Media in conjunction with AXA Insurance, is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The series, which includes articles, videos and podcasts, will focus on different themes related to farm safety and wellbeing.

On October 15, 2018, David Callan was operating a suckler enterprise on his 80ac farm at Drumconrath, Co. Meath.

Early that morning, he brought bales to the cows and the two bulls on the farm.

While he never had any issues with either bull, the farmer was always careful, kept his guard up and never trusted the animals.

Around 8:30a.m, David noticed that one of the bulls appeared to want to go into a shed.

He spilled some nuts on the ground outside the shed and more inside, before he opened the wire for the bull.

David was standing around 10ft away from the bull near the cattle crush.

As the farmer bent down to pick up a brush handle on the ground, the bull suddenly turned and rammed him into the gate.

The bull threw David into the nearby field where the animal used his head to press down on the farmer's body several times.

David heard his bones breaking from the force of the blows. He thought that his back had been broken and that he would never walk again.

It was at that point the farmer decided to "play dead". The bull lost interest and walked away to a nearby water drinker.

David, who was covered in mud, was unable to get up due to his injuries and could not use his phone.

The farmer managed to roll himself along the ground under an electric fence away from the bull.

He would remain in that position for two-and-a-half-hours until he was discovered by relatives who raised the alarm.

During that time, David thought he was going to die and had visions of his own funeral.

"I was even afraid to close my eyes in case I'd never open them," he said.

David Callan with calves on his farm

However, David, whose wife had given birth to their first child just three weeks before, said he "wasn't going to give up without a fight".

He spent over three weeks in hospital where he underwent several surgeries.

The attack left David with a fractured spine; broken collarbone; broken wrist; a dislocated shoulder and damage to the cuff; nerve damage and four broken ligaments in his right knee.

After his stay in hospital he moved to a nursing home for further care for three weeks before returning home to continue his recovery.

Following the attack, both bulls were sent to the factory and there are now no male animals on David's farm.

He changed his farming system and buys in 40-50 heifer calves every spring, raising them for two-years before being processed or sold.

The bull attack affected the movement in both of David's arms meaning that he has to make modifications to allow him to farm with his disabilities.

"Everything I go to do, I have to do it differently with a lot of thought. I have to be a step ahead with my thinking," he said.

"I'm managing very well, I consider myself extremely lucky that I am so good today, but it was a long road," he added.

Every year, farmers across Ireland are killed or maimed by cattle.

According to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), 18% of the 72 deaths recorded on Irish farms between 2020 and 2024 involved livestock.

13 people lost their lives in livestock-related accidents during that five-year period, with bull attacks being involved in over half of these cases (54%).

The HSA has advised that people handling cattle must be "competent, fit and agile".

The authority said that very young children should never be allowed to enter yards or fields with livestock, unless with an adult.

Older farmers can also be at more risk of incidents with livestock due to reduced mobility.

The HSA has outlined some 'golden rules' for handling cattle, as follows:

Try to keep cattle calm when handling them;

Use well designed facilities and regularly check and maintain items such as the crush, gate latches and fences;

Work out an escape route or refuge area in advance of working with cattle;

Watch for warning signs of aggression in cattle;

Never turn your back on a bull or trust a bull, no matter how docile he may appear. Persons handling bulls should be fit and agile and be aged between 18 and 65 years;

Use bulls that produce docile offspring;

Be careful around cows that are calving or with new calves as they are more likely to attack. Cows and heifers are more unpredictable during stressful periods such as calving, weaning and at their first milking;

Debud calves early to prevent horn growth;

Be careful when administering veterinary treatments;

Wear suitable protective clothing and footwear;

Keep ground surfaces clean and clear of trip hazards, as far as possible.

A suitable ramp is essential for safe loading of cattle on/off trailers or trucks;

When loading be careful closing up the ramp gates as cattle can kick back or push back on top of the handler. Always stand to the side when lifting the ramp and seek help when possible.

When dealing with bulls, the HSA said that a well designed bull pen is essential for proper management of the animal when he is away from the herd. The pen should be strong and high enough to stop the bull escaping.

The pen should also be located so that the bull can see other cattle and daily farm activity in the farmyard.

Farmers are advised to closely observe the demeanour of cattle, such as head and tail positions, pawing the ground or bellowing.

File image of bull

All bulls should be ringed at 10-months-old, and the ring should be examined regularly.

Any field in which a bull is kept should be securely fenced and gates safely secured and maintained.

If entering the field or herding always use a tractor or suitable farm vehicle as "a mobile sanctuary" from the bull.

A safety sign warning of a bull's presence should be displayed adjacent to public places, particularly at access points.

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) provides support to farmers to avail of investments to improve their own safety and that of their farm.

The scheme, part of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3), covers a wide range of items, including handling facilities for livestock.

For approved applications, grant aid is paid at the rate of 60% up to the applicable maximum investment ceiling of €90,000 per holding. This investment ceiling increases to €160,000 for partnerships.

More information on working safely with livestock on your farm is available on the HSA website by clicking here.