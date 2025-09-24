Farm family education programme seeking participants

A programme that seeks to provide agricultural education and training to farm families is looking to take on further participants ahead of the start of the programme.

The Family Farm Programme is run jointly by the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) and Mountbellew Agricultural College, and is set to start next week.

The programme is looking for participants in the areas of Co. Laois and Co. Offaly to take part in the programme, which is designed to equip family farms with education, resources and support "needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving agricultural sector".

"By addressing key areas such as sustainability, financial planning and technology, the programme ensures that Irish farming remains resilient and future-proof," Mountbellew Agricultural College said.

The programme takes an "inclusive, whole-family model", with all family members, including spouses, children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren actively involved.

"By sharing the learning and workload across generations, we are fostering a sustainable farming model that secures the future of our family farms," according to the college.

The programme provides education on animal health; sustainability; financial and succession planning; and technology in farming.

Participants will have access to information from professionals in a number of areas.

The participating families will receive regular on-farm visits, which will cover topics such as grassland management, livestock production, farm infrastructure and tailored farm action plans.

The visits will provide "hands-on learning opportunities and practical solutions tailored to each farm's needs".

In addition to the farm visits, families will participate in weekly classroom sessions that will explore alternative farming methods (such as organic); further education on grassland management; and business planning.

"By integrating traditional knowledge with modern agricultural advancements, we ensure that Ireland’s rich farming heritage continues to thrive," Mountbellew said.

The college said: "Agricultural education in Ireland has seen significant advancements in recent years. Programmes like the Family Farm Programme equip the next generation of Irish farmers not only to preserve time-honoured traditions but also to embrace innovation and sustainability."