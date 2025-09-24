Ireland's warm nights this summer due to climate change - Met Éireann

New research jointly conducted by Met Éireann and Maynooth University has linked human-caused climate change to this summer's record-breaking mean temperature of 16.19°C, which made summer 2025 Ireland's warmest to date.

It also revealed that warm summer days were nine times more likely in Ireland this year, while warm summer nights were 40 times more likely, both due to human-caused climate change.

Looking ahead, the study warns that similarly warm summers will become more commonplace in Ireland, and that average temperatures are set to increase even further.

The warm temperatures of summer 2025 were caused by a number of factors including: a combination of dry soils following a dry spring; the influence of multiple European heat domes; and continuous marine heatwaves in Irish waters.

The study noted that while daytime temperatures were not as warm as previous record-breaking summers in 1976 and 1995, high night-time temperatures pushed the temperature average up to break the warmest summer record.

Regarding summer 2025, Met Éireann climatologist Paul Moore noted that the meteorological setup was "fairly typical", with high pressure weather to the south and low pressure to the north, which led to near average sunshine and rainfall.

However, the same can not be said about the two previous warmest summers on record, 1976 and 1975, according to Moore.

He said: "Both those summers were dominated by high pressure and were very dry and sunny by comparison.

"This means we have reached a point where the background warming due to climate change can transform an otherwise average season into a record-warm season.”

Dr. Pádraig Flattery, senior climatologist at Met Éireann, stated that the study serves as "a stark reminder of the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change".

Dr. Claire Bergin, researcher for Maynooth University, said: "Now, as we produce the first Irish-based seasonal high temperature attribution analysis, we know for certain that Ireland is seeing a direct effect of global climate change.

"Most houses in Ireland are not built with these rising temperatures in mind, so preparing and adapting houses now will be important for the increasing regularity of future warm summers.

"In particular, for those warm summer nights which are set to become more regular,” she added.