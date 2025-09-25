MEPs expected to reject proposed EU budget cuts - Mullooly

Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly has outlined his disapproval of the proposed EU cuts that were discussed during the Agricultural and Fisheries Council (AgriFish) meetings in Brussels.

The European Commission's budget proposals for 2028-2034 include a 22% cut to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and a 66% reduction in the fisheries budget.

MEP Mullooly has predicted that the European Parliament will reject the commission's budget proposal for both CAP and fisheries, stating that there is a "strong resistance from MEPs across party lines".

At a recent meeting for the European Parliament's Committee on Fisheries, Mullooly noted that all members of the committee voiced their rejection of the 66% cut, sending what he called the "strongest signal yet" that the budget will be blocked in the coming months.

In such a scenario, he stated: "The Commission will be forced to renegotiate with Parliament to secure approval for the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework."

Additionally, MEP Mullooly reiterated his opposition to the Mercosur trade agreement, emphasising its damaging impact on Irish beef farmers.

He highlighted that Mercosur would undermine Irish and EU quality beef on EU markets, as the deal would allow imports of beef and other food products produced in the Mercosur countries under lower environmental and animal welfare standards.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Martin Heydon attended the two-day AgriFish summit in Brussels, which took place on September 22-23, to voice his concerns on the proposed CAP budget and the Mercosur trade agreement.

Minister Heydon demanded a framework for the future CAP that is "workable and flexible, that balances economic, social, and environmental sustainability, and that is backed by adequate EU funding".

He added: "I will highlight that free and fair trade is a cornerstone of our European values, our prosperity and our food security.

"However, we must ensure that EU trade agreements continue to defend our more vulnerable sectors and ensure that our farmers’ livelihoods are not undermined.

"I will continue to emphasise our specific concerns in relation to the Mercosur agreement and its implications for European and Irish beef farming."