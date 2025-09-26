Agriculture minister highlights importance of rabies vigilance

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, has highlighted the importance of vigilance against rabies as we approach World Rabies Day 2025.

Every year World Rabies Day is held on September 28, to raise awareness about rabies prevention. Ireland has been free from rabies since 1903, and the Department has policies in place to maintain this freedom.

However, Ireland is not free from the risk of rabies, as cases have been reported in pets and wildlife throughout Europe in recent years.

Minister Heydon said: “I am taking this opportunity to highlight the importance of continued vigilance against rabies, especially if bringing your pet abroad or importing a pet to Ireland.

"We must remain aware of this risk and adhere to the rules which are there to protect our pets and ourselves.”

The most likely way rabies could be introduced into the country is through pet travel or import of exotic animals.

Legislative requirements for importing animals differ by species and country of origin. Details can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) website.

The department has said that it is important to understand and comply with the legal requirements, including vaccination requirements, if traveling with pets or exotic animals.

Rabies is still present in more than 150 countries worldwide. It can be transmitted to humans by saliva through a bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a dog, cat or wild animal e.g., monkey.

Despite rabies being vaccine-preventable, every year 59,000 people die from this disease, of which approximately half are children younger than 15 years-of-age.

Related Stories

The aim of World Rabies Day is to raise awareness all over the world about the impact of rabies and how everyone can work together to bring an end to the disease once and for all.

The theme of World Rabies Day 2025 is ‘Act now: You, Me, Community’ and the aim is to help in the fight to eliminate all human deaths from canine mediated rabies by 2030.

Events are being organised worldwide by participating organisations to help raise awareness.

If you suspect an animal is affected by rabies notify the department immediately, by contacting your local Regional Veterinary Office.