Heydon publishes report on Generational Renewal in Farming

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has published the report of the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming.

The Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming was established to examine a range issues in the area of farm succession and barriers to entry into the sector for young farmers, and has completed its work, the minister said.

The new report has made 31 recommendations across a wide range of areas including Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) supports; pensions; taxation; access to finance; access to land; collaborative arrangements; advisory services; education and training; gender balance; and the overall attractiveness of the sector.

An implementation group within the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will consider these recommendations and will engage with agricultural stakeholders and relevant public bodies.

The 31 recommendations from the report are outlined in a list at the end of this article.

The challenge of generational renewal is widely recognised at both a national and EU level, according to the department.

The Programme for Government commits the government to supporting inter-generational farm succession.

Food Vision 2030, Ireland's strategy for the agri-food sector, states that generational renewal in farming is "critically important" to ensure the future viability and social sustainability of the Irish agri-food sector and rural Ireland.

There are a number of supports for generational renewal currently available to farmers under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

As well as that, there are national taxation measures and access to finance supports, as well as advisory and education and training supports.

Despite those supports, the age demographics of the sector are not improving.

Publishing the report, Minister Heydon said: “Farm succession is a complex issue and there are many factors that impact farmers’ decisions.

"Attracting the next generation of farmers is critical to ensure that the agri-food sector remains vibrant and sustainable into the future and this analysis ensures that we have a comprehensive, well-considered foundation for future policy on generational renewal," the minister added.

Minister Heydon thanked the chair of the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming, Aidan O'Driscoll, and its members for their work in producing the report.

The recommendations outlined in the report are as follows: