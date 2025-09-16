Macra calls for 'immediate action' on falling young farmer numbers

Macra has used the start of the 2025 National Ploughing Championships to highlight the falling numbers of young farmers and to call for "immediate action" on the issue.

The long-awaited report from the Commission on Generational Renewal is set to be published during the Ploughing this week, which is taking place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly from today (Tuesday, September 16) to Thursday (September 18).

Speaking ahead of the report's publication, Macra president Josephine O'Neill warned that the future of Irish agriculture and rural life depends on reversing the current trend in young farmer numbers.

"In recent decades, we have seen a worrying fall in the number of young people entering farming," she noted.

"The average age of Irish farmers continues to rise, yet across the country, we meet young men and women who want nothing more than to build a life on the land.

The problem is not a lack of ambition - it is the barriers that stand in their way," O'Neill added.

The Macra president pointed to four issues faced by young farmers, namely: lack of access to land, with high prices and limited availability; difficulty in securing finances; uncertainty around succession, which delays opportunities for the next generation; and insufficient policy support.

O'Neill said: "Time and again, young farmers tell us they want to farm. They want to produce food sustainably, care for animals, adopt new technologies, and contribute to vibrant rural communities.

"What they need is a clear path forward and real support."

Macra is calling on the government to provide stronger incentives for farm succession; financial support tailored to new entrants; and greater recognition of young farmers in policy.

The Macra president went on to say: "This is not just about numbers. It's about ensuring that the young people who have passion and energy to farm are actually given the chance to do so.

Related Stories

"Without them, our rural communities and our national food security are at risk. Government must act now to make farming a viable and attractive option for the next generation," she added.

"We await the publication of the Commission on Generational Renewal's report with anticipation, but also with caution.

"What matters now is the government and the Department of Agriculture [Food and the Marine] showing real commitment to generational renewal and ensuring that the recommendations in this report are implemented," O'Neill said.

"To ignore it would be to abandon an entire generation of young farmers," the Macra president added.