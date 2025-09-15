Sheep trade: Factory lamb price offers largely steady for this week

This week's sheep trade sees factory price offers remain largely steady, with most outlets holding their price offers at the same level as last week.

Some mart managers have noted to Agriland that there has been reduced factory-buyer activity at sheep marts in recent weeks, but firm demand remains for both breeding sheep and store lambs with the factory lamb demand steady.

There has been a significant decline in the national sheep kill this year, with Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) figures showing 1.4 million sheep slaughtered in Ireland this year, down 320,000 head or 18% on last year.

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

This is the same price as last Monday but down 35c/kg in the past three weeks.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.50/kg for cull ewes this week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.80/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass weight. This price is the same last week but down 20c/kg in the past three weeks.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.50/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week.

For cull ewes, Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.50/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus on carcass weights ranging from 35-43kg. This is down 30c/kg on their cull ewe price offer last week.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes - down 10c/kg since last week and €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass weight, up 10c/kg on last week.