Ploughing: HSA demos on machinery, work at heights and building

Machinery, working at height and construction on farms will be among the key areas for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

According to the latest data, there have been 16 deaths on farms so far this year.

This is compared with 12 deaths in all of 2024, which the HSA says is a stark reminder of the need for farmers to prioritise health and safety on farms.

HSA inspectors and safety specialists will be on hand at their farm safety exhibit, located at Block 3, Row 11, Stand No. 235, to answer any questions and offer advice to farmers.

Over the last ten years, farm vehicles and machinery accounted for almost half (46%) of farm deaths and this will be a key focus for the HSA at the Ploughing.

Other key hazards such as working at height and construction work on farms will also feature strongly in the safety demos on display.

As older farmers are disproportionately impacted by farm incidents, the authority will stress the importance of extra vigilance among this group.

Between 2015 and 2024, over half (53%) of fatal incidents on farms involved persons aged 65 or older.

Of the 16 fatalities so far in 2025, 11 (69%) were aged 65 or older with two of those aged in their eighties.

Minister of State for Employment, Small Business and Retail, Alan Dillon noted the serious risks faced by farmers on a daily basis.

He urged all farmers to take some time to visit the HSA exhibit this week and avail of the guidance and advice available to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

“The tragic deaths of 16 people in farm incidents so far this year highlights the necessity for health and safety to be at the heart of everything farmers do.

"The risks farmers face every day, whether it's working with machinery or the dangers of falling from a height, are serious and too often result in life-changing injuries or even death.

"However, with good planning, proper training and a commitment to safety, these incidents are preventable.

“Farmers must consider the consequences if the unthinkable happened - the consequences for themselves, their families and their livelihoods," he said.

Mark Cullen, interim chief executive of the HSA, said that he is especially concerned about the dangers on farms posed by working at height, with machinery and during construction activity.

"Too many serious and fatal incidents occur when safety is not prioritised in these areas.

"Falls from ladders or roofs, incidents involving tractors or other powerful machines, and unsafe construction practices are preventable with the right precautions.

"Farmers must take the time to plan their work safely, use the proper equipment, and never take unnecessary risks. Protecting lives and livelihoods should always come first," he said.

Ger Hartnett, senior inspector with the HSA, said that while the risk is greater for older farmers, it can be effectively managed.

“Older farmers play an invaluable role in the farming community, but the reality is that they are disproportionately at risk of serious injury.

"As farmers get older, their work can present new challenges. Reduced mobility or slower reaction times can make certain tasks, like climbing ladders or operating heavy machinery, far riskier.

"Older farmers need to recognise their physical limits, adapt their work practices and, where possible, seek help with higher-risk jobs," he added.